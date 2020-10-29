Scientific Games Corporation recently announced it has unveiled the new Kascada cabinet. Kascada, which will initially launch in North America, is the company’s first, truly international cabinet and will be available to gaming operators around the world. Built by an award-winning group of Research & Development team members located across the globe, Kascada is the next generation of the top-selling TwinStar J43 cabinet. Kascada offers a modernized version of the J43, boasting an ultra-high-definition 4K graphics display on a 43-inch, innovative double curved monitor and features an exciting new lighting package.

“Kascada is part of the evolution of the gaming floor,” said Matt Wilson, executive vice president and gaming group chief executive. “Technology in consumer electronics is rapidly evolving. We’re creating truly immersive experiences to match what players have become accustomed to in entertainment experiences off the casino floor.

“In developing both cabinets and games, we’re leveraging international teams to tap into and meet consumer expectations around the globe,” Wilson continued. “And, we’ve added top-tier executive talent with operator experience to our commercial team to ensure we keep the perspective of our operator-partners first and foremost. As we evolve our talent and better understand consumer demands and operator needs, our product lines continue to improve. This people plus product approach is a winning combination for us, and our partners.”