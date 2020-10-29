Pechanga leadership announced that it continues to put guest and team member safety first and is cancelling or postponing concerts scheduled for the first three months of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as events or gatherings celebrating New Year’s Eve. Concerts will be rescheduled with artists and their management for dates further into 2021 as calendar and artist availability allows.

“Pechanga has become renowned in recent years for the best New Year’s Eve celebration in Southern California, so it is disappointing to cancel events and gatherings reserved for this special day,” said Jared Munoa, president of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “Considering the ongoing COVID conditions in Southern California, this is a very prudent measure. We are grateful for the Team’s efforts to provide the best and most comprehensive health and safety measures.”

He also noted that the environment surrounding the virus will likely remain uncertain for some time and thanked guests for their patience as there continues to be movement with new dates because of artists’ schedules, as well as their wishes for postponements or cancelations.

Pechanga’s concert venues include the Pechanga Theater and the Summit Events Center. Concerts that were scheduled for the first quarter of 2021 included Chaka Khan, Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles and Pitbull.

Guests holding tickets to postponed shows may also keep their existing tickets which will be honored at Pechanga for the rescheduled events. Guests with tickets to canceled shows should seek refunds and will have until December 31, 2020 to do so. Some artists may cancel their shows and announce a new show date at Pechanga in the future. The most up to date Pechanga concert information is listed at Pechanga.com.

Pechanga Resort Casino contracts with Ticketmaster for online ticketing. Guests who purchased online tickets to Pechanga shows should refer to their e-tickets for instructions on how to begin a return process. Pechanga guests are also able to purchase show tickets directly through Pechanga via telephone or in person. These guests will be refunded should they like to receive one.

The Pechanga Comedy Club and Eagle’s Nest Nightclub remain closed during this phase of the resort/casino’s limited capacity opening.