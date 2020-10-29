Jeffrey Goodman, accomplished gaming and hospitality industry executive who has built an extensive track record of success with casino operators, has joined the Novomatic Americas executive team. His office resides at the corporate head quarters in Mount Prospect, Ill.

Goodman began his gaming career in 1990 at the Atlantis Casino in the Bahamas and was placed in the Executive Management Training program in 2000. A year later he was named “Casino Executive of the Year” by the Bahamas Hotel Association.

He spent a total of 18 years with Penn National Gaming, nine years at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, as the director of slot operations and vice president of slot operations, before taking the role of vice president of casino operations at Hollywood Casino in Toledo, Oh.

His role includes overseeing the sales growth and development of all North American markets, and he will report to president and CEO Rick Meitzler, the driving force behind creating the necessary manufacturing infrastructure for Novomatic in the U.S. market.

In addition to his gaming experience, Goodman has been a member of the Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society, Rotary Club of Toledo, OH, Hannah’s Socks and served on the Wood County Gambling Task Force.