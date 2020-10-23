William Hill US, America’s leading sports betting company and Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos, opened their first Michigan sports books at Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel along with a satellite location at Leelanau Sands Casino.

The long-term partnership with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (GTB) makes William Hill GTB’s exclusive partner for sports books, along with mobile sports betting and i-casino gaming, pending regulatory approvals, according to a press release.

The grand opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting with National Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernest L. Stevens, Jr., followed by a ceremonial first bet placed by NBA All-Star Rick Mahorn.

Open for business seven days a week, the Onyx Sports Book by William Hill at Turtle Creek Casino features two ticket windows and two kiosks, adjacent to the popular table games and slot machines on the casino floor. The sports book also offers 20 high-definition televisions, complimentary games, food and beverages and an outdoor patio.

The satellite location at Leelanau Sands Casino includes two kiosks for sports betting available daily. Customers at both locations will be serviced according to CDC-recommended guidelines and will find a seamless experience from setting up their accounts to placing bets.

Visit www.turtlecreekcasino.com for more info.

ELITE Sportsbook self-service betting terminals

» BET.WORKS

Bet.Works, a leading U.S. sports betting and i-gaming supplier, has launched ELITE Sportsbook self-service betting terminals at the Red Dolly Casino in Blackhawk, Colo.

Bet.Works partners with best in class U.S. based partners to bring engaging and user-friendly technologies for sports betting patrons in casinos throughout the country, according to a press release.

The GLI-certified kiosk platform is designed and built in Colorado by KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), a leading self-service solution provider in North America. The kiosks are purpose-built for sports betting with a comprehensive transaction component set and an intuitive user interface.

Scanning, cash acceptance, and ticket-in/ticket-out components are integrated for independent wagering. Dual 22-inch PCAP displays andprogrammable colored LED lighting draw the user’s attention while enhancing the casino brand.

Visit www.bet.works.com for more info.



Chirp free-to-play golf gaming app

» 8AM GOLF

Want to add the excitement of real-time gaming to a PGA Tour viewing? Now you can with Chirp, a free-to-play golf gaming app that allows users to compete against their friends by wagering on the outcome of PGA Tour tournaments, rounds and shots.

With Cisco as its launch partner, Chirp was released by 8AM Golf and is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, according to press release.

To kick off every tournament, Chirp users are given $10,000 in Chirp credits, plus a $5,000 bonus per round. With Chirp, the action never stops. Users compete for valuable prizes and can place wagers on key shots they’re watching on live televised coverage. Using an algorithm based on PGA Tour data, historic trends and player momentum, Chirp generates real-time betting lines for real-time action, along with traditional full-tournament, single-round, match-up and prop bets.

Chirp users automatically join the app’s “global league,” which means they compete with everyone else who’s Chirping at the moment, and they’re also given the option of launching their own smaller leagues with friends. By giving Chirp users the option of launching their own smaller leagues, Chirpers experience the thrill of competing for compelling global league prizes with the excitement of competing directly with friends.

Visit www.getchirpgolf.com for more info.

PROFILE: Boyd Gaming debuts B Connected sports app



Boyd Gaming has launched its all-new mobile betting experience for Nevada sports bettors: B Connected Sports.

The name is the same as Boyd Gaming’s previous mobile app, but the betting experience has received a significant upgrade, thanks to IGT’s PlaySports technology solution, according to a press release. With B Connected Sports, Boyd Gaming can now offer Nevada bettors one of the widest selections of pre-game and in-gaming betting options in the state, with sports including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, tennis, golf, auto racing, darts and rugby, both from the U.S. and overseas.

The app features dozens of proposition betting options for each sporting event. In-game wagering is also available for major sporting events with an extensive wagering menu, giving sports fans more ways to get in on the most up-to-date, in-game action, while receiving instant scoring updates.

B Connected Sports has also enhanced its look with a clean, modern design that allows users to easily navigate the platform, while still enjoying more wagering options. The app’s user-friendly platform offers customers even more convenience with quick updates to sports betting odds as well as immediate information on payouts on each betting option.

In the near future, wagering on horseracing will be made available through the new B Connected Sports app, pending regulatory approval.

Visit www.bconnectedsports.com for more info.