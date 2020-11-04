Agilysys, Inc. announced that Blue Water Resort & Casino has expanded its existing Agilysys relationship with the addition of Agilysys’ modern, cloud-native SaaS mobile guest self-service check-in/out solution, rGuest Express.

A longtime user of Agilysys’ industry-leading Visual One PMS, InfoGenesis POS, Agilysys Pay payment gateway and DataMagine document management solutions, Blue Water looked to Agilysys to help reduce lines at their front desk while ensuring a safe, contactless mobile check-in/out experience to streamline the guest journey. rGuest Express helps maintain social distancing and reduces direct contact while speeding guests on their way to enjoying everything the property has to offer. With rGuest Express, Blue Water is able to improve guest satisfaction, promote healthy practices and optimize operations across its properties. And when Blue Water is ready to adopt digital keys, rGuest Express is also ready with integration to popular electronic locks as well as mobile ID verification.

“As part of our COVID-19 re-opening strategy, we were looking for a way to enable a contactless guest experience to promote the safety and health of our guests and staff,” said Blue Water Resort & Casino’s Director of Hotel Operations, Shane Hale. “With Agilysys rGuest Express we can deliver a more personalized guest journey, while the hotel enjoys reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs.”

Blue Water Resort & Casino is the entertainment capital of western Arizona on the shores of the Colorado River. The property provides an exciting and fun entertainment experience with a beautiful resort & marina, excellent food and beverage, state of the art games and national level concert acts.

“We are excited to grow our relationship with Blue Water,” said Darren Student, vice president of sales at Agilysys. “Agilysys continues to invest in rapid product innovation to meet the needs of the hospitality industry with products based on modern cloud-native technologies for both SaaS and on-premise deployments. Agilysys rGuest Express will help Blue Water implement social distancing guidelines and reduce direct guest contact with a modern guest self-service solution.”