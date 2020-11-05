Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady has announced its newest members to the casino’s executive team. Mayra Zequeida is the new director of marketing and Linda Waters takes on the role of director of human resources. Both worked for Station Casinos in Las Vegas with current Rivers General Manager, Justin Moore.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have both Mayra and Linda onboard with us during these challenging and unprecedented times,” said Moore. “Both bring an unmatched dedication, professionalism, and skill set to the casino and are perfect additions to the Rivers team. Mayra and Linda will serve us extremely well as we continue to bring the best in gaming and entertainment to the Capital Region.”

Mayra Zequeida was born In Los Angeles, California where she graduated from California State University with a degree in business administration. She comes to Rivers Casino direct from Las Vegas where she has spent the last 14 years working in the local gaming industry. She got her start at Station Casinos as an entry level executive administration assistant and then quickly moved through the ranks as operations manager and marketing manager before taking on the role as director of marketing.

Linda Waters has over 15 years of experience in human resources and the gaming industry. A Las Vegas native, Waters started her career at the Rio All-Suite Hotel Casino, and then spent more than a decade at Station Casinos in Vegas where she worked her way up from human resources representative to human resources director. She was also the human resources director for JACK Entertainment in Cleveland, Ohio.