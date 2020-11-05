A message from Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association (AGA):

Voters in Colorado, Nebraska, and Virginia expanded casino gaming while Louisiana, Maryland, and South Dakota approved ballot initiatives legalizing sports betting.



With their affirmative votes, Americans welcomed gaming’s world-class entertainment to their communities along with our new jobs and vital state and local tax revenue. Some form of legal gaming is currently authorized in 44 states, and 45% of American adults live in states that provide the safeguards of a legal, regulated sports betting market.



In our nation’s capital, the American Gaming Association (AGA) will work with gaming champions to ensure policymakers understand our industry’s commitment to responsibility and the positive economic impact we have in communities across the country.



There remains an urgent need, in the near term, to address the national economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The AGA is focused on ensuring leaders in the current Congress and the Trump administration provide critical relief for gaming that aids employee retention and rehiring, provides liability protections for responsible operators, supports tribal nations, and jumpstarts the travel and tourism industry.



From the CARES Act to sharing innovations in health and safety, our unity as an industry this year has been pivotal to our advocacy efforts and responsible reopening. The AGA will continue to bring our industry together to speak with one voice and a common purpose as we navigate gaming’s recovery. A recovery that is not only crucial to our industry’s future, but also for the people and communities where we operate, which is why we won’t let up.



Thank you for your continued support and engagement with the AGA. Be safe and stay healthy.