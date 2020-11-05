JCM Global announced it has expanded its long-term partnership with Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI). CDI chose JCM as the exclusive gaming transactions solution provider for its newly opened Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove, Ky.

Each of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel’s 1,325 HRMs (Historical Racing Machines) is equipped with JCM’s iVIZION bill validator, GEN5 Thermal Printer, and ICB Intelligent Cash Box system. The combination of solutions offers Oak Grove premium security, accountability, and efficiency.

“CDI has a great deal of confidence in the products and solutions that JCM brings to our parimutuel gaming entertainment venues,” said Duncan McConnell, senior director slot strategy and performance for CDI. “The protections and efficiencies they bring to the guest experience are unmatched, and it is a privilege to expand this partnership.”

“We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Churchill Downs, and we are humbled by their ongoing confidence and trust in JCM’s products and support,” said JCM Senior Vice President of Sales Marketing, and Operations Dave Kubajak said. “The greatest compliment a customer can give is expanding their business with you, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with CDI.”