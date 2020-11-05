Newly launched games studio GettaGaming has announced a number of pioneer titles to coincide with their official launch, including mission-based social, environmental and climate change games that seek to explore fresh areas of the market. Gettagaming will provide exclusive content to GrooveGaming and its powerful network of operators.



Gettagaming is a developer of slot games and digital content for the iGaming industry with a vision to create mind-blowing game experiences that are very much connected to people’s lives. Gettagaming’s founders have a successful track record in casino game development with a focus to date on Europe and Asia. Gettagaming has been established with an approach that revolves around developing innovative high-quality games incorporating new mathematics, high-end artwork, and an abundance of new technology, all in pursuit of delivering premium, highly-engaging entertainment. Inspiring themes like climate consciousness, and immersive storylines, are central to continuously improving player experience.



Games included within the scope of this exclusive agreement are HTML5 slots such as Get It Done, Kingdoms, Sevens Go Wild, Lucky Potions, and, Reel Monsters, with an impressive array of new games in development which promise to raise the bar in terms of game model concepts: Get It Done, for example, is based on a mission to help an urban hero clean the city of waste and protect the environment by recycling waste materials.



The player mission in Get It Done is to help the urban hero clean the city of waste and has a focus on protecting the environment by recycling waste materials. The symbols created by Gettagaming's gifted art studio are carefully matched to the theme. High symbols are characterized as recycled waste materials such as: aluminum, glass, plastic, paper, and cardboard. The low symbols are graphite characters A to 10 that are common in urban wall graffiti decorations. Recycling is a key component of modern waste reduction and players get to collect prizes based on this with game features that reward players with free spins rounds and bonus multipliers.



Gettagaming Art Director, Eyal Mor, said: "Artistry and player engagement coupled with talent and a healthy dollop of savoir-faire powers our creative force which is the driver for the Gettagaming games development team and defines our company culture, crafting the best games experience possible. Everyone at Gettagaming has a focus on innovation to create mind-blowing game experiences that are connected to our lives."



Yahale Meltzer, COO at GrooveGaming said: “We are thrilled to exclusively represent Gettagaming as this enhances the Groovegaming aggregator and further boosts our innovation ecosystem. The partnership is as much in spirit as in maintaining an ambitious schedule of stimulating new games launches with GrooveGaming set to leverage our operator network’s unique reach."