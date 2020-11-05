Baha Mar announced the resort destination's phased reopening, welcoming back guests to Grand Hyatt Baha Mar on December 17. The phased reopening approach will continue with the opening of Rosewood Baha Mar, followed by SLS Baha Mar. On December 17, Baha Mar will reopen to resort guests with enhanced safety and health measures in place. International travelers will be required to meet the entry protocols in place to visit The Bahamas. In addition to the entry requirements established by The Islands of The Bahamas, Baha Mar guests will be required to take a complimentary COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival to the resort destination in an attempt to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of guests and associates during their stay.

As The Islands of The Bahamas open for international travel, Baha Mar looks forward to creating an environment for registered resort guests seeking a spectacular vacation experience through safely reimagined guest experiences. The Baha Mar Commitment to Wellbeing enhances hygiene and sanitization practices across Baha Mar Resort, Baha Mar Casino and The Performing Arts & Convention Center which exceed recommendations of The Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The Baha Mar Commitment to Wellbeing includes revised cleanliness protocols that go above and beyond Baha Mar's already rigorous standards, covering all brands across Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar, as well as Meliá Nassau Beach. Furthermore, the standards also include enhanced housekeeping and engineering, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments, and additional technology methods that allow for an abundance of contactless experiences from the moment guests check in at Baha Mar resort destination.

"We are thrilled to welcome back our associates and share Baha Mar with our guests once again," said Graeme Davis, president, Baha Mar. "Resilient as ever, the Baha Mar team has persevered by looking toward a bright future, dedicated to preparing the resort for a successful reopening this December. Our focus on safety, health and well-being is our number one priority, and we have built upon the natural strengths and intimate experiences of the resort destination to re-introduce signature and new guest offerings. Over the past few months, Baha Mar has also continued with the resort destination's expansion as an investment in the future of The Bahamas and the hospitality industry."