NASCAR and WynnBET announced a multi-year national sports betting partnership. As an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, WynnBET will collaborate with NASCAR to create and promote engaging sports betting experiences for racing fans across the United States.

"We're excited to partner with such a deeply experienced and innovative team to drive engagement and expand our sports betting offerings," said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR. "Wynn is a trusted and iconic brand and our new relationship advances NASCAR's position in the rapidly evolving gaming space while delivering fans with yet another live-in race engagement tool."

WynnBET is launching a nationally scaled sports betting business that is built upon the strength of its best -in-class brand offering with an innovative approach to sports betting products. WynnBET offers unique products comprised of one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics and a high-quality user experience evocative of the Wynn brand to drive engagement and to attract both new and existing loyal customers.

As the historic 2020 NASCAR season reaches its penultimate race in Martinsville, Va. this weekend, WynnBET is formally submitting an application to become a legal gaming operator in the state of Virginia. Earlier this year, the Virginia state legislature passed a bill that will legalize sports betting and could grant up to 12 online sports betting licenses by the end of the year.

"Like Wynn, NASCAR is an iconic brand," said Craig Billings, president of Wynn Resorts. "Together, Wynn Interactive and NASCAR will provide sports bettors in Virginia with one-of-a-kind experiences, both digitally and at NASCAR facilities in the Commonwealth."

NASCAR has deep-rooted history in Virginia, with two of its most iconic tracks, Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, located in the state. Pending Wynn's approval within Virginia, WynnBET will become the Official Online Sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, resulting in the construction of WynnBET Lounges at each venue. Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway will combine to host four NASCAR Cup Series races per year, the most of any state in the country.

"We take great pride in providing fans with an unforgettable experience at our racetrack and WynnBET is best-in-class in delivering a premium experience to its customers," said Clay Campbell, President Martinsville Speedway. "We are excited about what this new venture could mean for the Commonwealth of Virginia and for our loyal fans visiting our track in the years to come."

"Richmond Raceway and WynnBET have a number of shared attributes. We are both strong, trustworthy brands that believe deeply in customer hospitality and creating incredible experiences," said Dennis Bickmeier, president, Richmond Raceway. "We wish the Wynn well in their future endeavors here in the great Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to years of successful partnership."

WynnBET will expand the portfolio of bet types offered on its mobile app throughout the NASCAR season, including pre-race and in-play bets. Bet types currently being explored include top-finishing drivers, driver matchups, stage winners and bets tied to the number of the winning car (over/under), among others. Beginning in 2021, WynnBET will offer live, in-play betting through a partnership with Genius Sports and live betting product, Betgenius, as the sport continues to strengthen its position around in-play sports betting.

NASCAR has experienced across-the-board growth in its sports betting handle and has added blue chip partners in the space in the last year including Penn National Gaming, BetMGM and IMG Arena.