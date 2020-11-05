In accordance with directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has resumed hospitality and gaming operations at The Cromwell as the final property to reopen on the Las Vegas Strip. The boutique hotel and gaming floor is now open seven days a week for guests 21 and over. Guests of all ages are welcome at GIADA, the restaurant of notable chef Giada De Laurentiis.

This follows the successful reopening of all Caesars Entertainment operations on the Las Vegas Strip, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Bally's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As previously announced, the company has also reopened The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

"In addition to The Cromwell being the only standalone boutique hotel, it is now the first adults-only hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip," said Senior Vice President and The Cromwell General Manager Ken Janssen. "We are thrilled to welcome our dedicated associates back, and our guests can once again enjoy The Cromwell's personalized service and unique amenities like the new Drai's Lounge and GIADA, with enhanced health and safety protocols."