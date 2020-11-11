SIS (Sports Information Services) has promoted Helen Ridley to the new role of head of group account management while appointing Michele Fischer as digital sales consultant for the U.S. market, as part of SIS’s international expansion strategy.

Ridley has spent five-and-a-half years at SIS, having formerly held the role of major account manager. In her newly created role, she will be responsible for leading the major account team to further build global operator group relationships, to meet customer needs across markets.

U.S.-based Fischer brings a wealth of U.S. racing and gaming experience to SIS. Prior to forming her own consultancy firm, Darting Star, in 2018 specializing in horse racing operations and global wagering systems, Fischer held the role of vice president, sales and business development for the Americas at Sportech, where she had a 15-year tenure. In her role with SIS, Fischer will be responsible for helping to further extend the company’s presence in the U.S.

“I am very pleased to welcome Michele to the SIS team and to Helen for stepping up to the new head of group account management position," said Paul Witten, commercial director at SIS. “SIS has made significant progress in expanding into new territories and these most recent changes to our sales team will further support our expansion internationally and ensure that we continue to meet our operator partners’ needs.”

“I’m delighted to have accepted this new role which will help further grow our major group operator relationships and ensure that our products help to meet our customers’ challenges," said ​​​​​​​Helen Ridley, head of group account management at SIS. “With an increasing demand for SIS products such as Competitive Gaming and our 24/7 Live Betting Channels, it’s now more important that we align as much as possible with our customers and develop our global relationships to achieve the best value for our customers.”

“I’m very pleased to be joining SIS at what is an exciting time for the company as it seeks to further expand its footprint within the U.S.," said Michele Fischer, digital sales consultant at SIS. “There is a real opportunity for SIS within the U.S. as the market continues to open up. I’m confident that SIS’s international racing and Competitive Gaming eSports products can drive value for sports betting operators within the U.S. and will position North American racetracks to maximize the value of their content for fixed odds betting.”