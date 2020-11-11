Hard Rock International has signed a licensing agreement to develop limited-edition custom graphic t-shirts and other apparel products exclusively for the military exchanges serving all branches of service. These products are now sold at AAFES (Army & Air Force Exchange), NEX (Navy Exchange) and MCX (Marine Corps Exchange), in key locations and on shopmyexchange.com and mynavyexchange.com .

"We are thrilled to partner with military exchanges nationwide to honor all branches of service and celebrate our U.S. military heroes for Veterans Day," said Mark Linduski, director of licensing at Hard Rock International. "This new and exclusive apparel line is a great opportunity to extend Hard Rock's reach while emphasizing our brand's identity that's firmly built on music and entertainment."

In support of the military exchange's collaborative IN RECOGNITION OF events, a series of special music performances will be broadcasted on Veterans Day across all military resale social channels. Performances from artists Hanson and Ashanti were filmed at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino locations in Tulsa and Atlantic City respectively, and will be streamed across social media platforms at 6pm EST and 7pm EST.