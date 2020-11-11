JCM Global announced it has expanded its long-term partnership with Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) this time at CDI’s newest parimutuel gaming entertainment venue, Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport, Ky. Earlier this month, JCM announced CDI had chosen JCM’s iVIZION bill validator, GEN5 Thermal Printer, and ICB Intelligent Cash Box system for its newly opened Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove, Ky., and now JCM has installed these same award-winning solutions on each of the 500 HRMs (Historical Racing Machines) at Newport Racing & Gaming.

“We are pleased that guests at Newport Racing & Gaming will be able to experience the same quality wagering transactions they have come to expect at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel through this expanded partnership with JCM,” said Duncan McConnell, senior director slot strategy and performance at CDI.

“At Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel and now at Newport Racing & Gaming, Churchill Downs can be confident in the unmatched protection and efficiencies JCM solutions bring,” JCM Senior Vice President of Sales Marketing, and Operations Dave Kubajak said. “We are honored to have been chosen as the exclusive provider of such products at both properties, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with CDI for many years to come.”