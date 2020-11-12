Scientific Games Corporation announced its WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET game has returned, this time featuring the EVERLASTING MILLION Second Chance Promotion where players have a chance to win an everlasting prize of $1 million per year for life. The first WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET broke all records, amassing double the sales of any previous linked instant lottery game in the U.S.

“WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET is inspired by one of the most beloved films of all time, and in the lottery industry it is especially known for the record-breaking linked instant game that lit up U.S. lottery retail sales in 2017-18 with over $1 billion in lottery tickets printed over the course of our first offering,” said Kyle Rogers, vice president North American instant products for Scientific Games.

The all-new WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET offers players more fun and more ways to win, with the Colorado Lottery first to launch the $10 game in September. Additional U.S. lotteries are scheduling to launch throughout the first half of 2021.

“We were pleased with how well the first game performed, indexing at 155 over the first 15 weeks, and we are thrilled to be the first lottery to kick off the newest WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET game,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery. “Our players like fun, excitement and value. The WILLY WONKA brand delivers the fun and excitement, while the EVERLASTING MILLION Second Chance opportunity delivers the added value in the form of a chance to win a lifetime prize of $1 million.”

The EVERLASTING MILLION Second Chance opportunity features a four-day/three-night trip for winners and a guest and includes round trip airfare, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, spending money and the opportunity to participate in the EVERLASTING MILLION CHALLENGE. The event will be held Summer 2022 in Las Vegas with three rounds of games each themed to the brand: GOLDEN EGG, EVERLASTING GOBSTOPPER and the GOLDEN TICKET. Every trip winner will win a cash prize from $1,000 up to the chance to win the everlasting million.

The EVERLASTING MILLION CHALLENGE also allows participating lotteries the option to offer entrants a chance to win a trip instantly. A minimum of 20 instant-win trips will be awarded to players across all participating lotteries.

“Our game design and marketing teams knocked it out of the chocolate factory once again. Like the EVERLASTING GOBSTOPPER from the movie, the everlasting million-dollar prize never gets smaller and never disappears,” said Rogers. “The new WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET game has all the elements to be even better than the first.”

The new game features a variety of iconic WILLY WONKA imagery and characters and a new assortment of scratch game designs, along with Scientific Games’ strategic product enhancements like high definition HD Games play symbols, MicroMotion, Sparkle and holographic stock. Lotteries receive branded marketing support with radio, television and point-of-sale advertising, as well as WILLY WONKA themed websites.

The new WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET was created in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.