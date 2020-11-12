Lightning Box is hitching a ride across the African wilderness in its new game Kalahari Safari. The latest title from the Sydney-based studio, which will be exclusive to Betsson for two weeks, sees players make their way through the sandy savannah to pick up the big wins on offer.

The reels are made up of a mix of African-themed symbols as well animals from the area, such as lions and zebras, while elephants act as qilds.

Available via SG Digital following the exclusivity, Kalahari Safari features a thrilling free games round. It is triggered when three, four or five bonus symbols stampede over the reels rewarding players with 8, 15 or 20 free games.

“Kalahari Safari promises to be a thrilling ride for those seeking adventure and big wins," said Peter Causley, CEO and co-founder of Lightning Box. “We’ve had lots of success with African themed titles in recent times and we’re hopeful players will enjoy this one just as much.”