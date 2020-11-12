IGT announced that Encore Boston Harbor recently expanded its IGT electronic table games (ETG) footprint from 40 units to 88 total units. IGT’s ETG terminals can be found throughout the luxury Everett, Mass. casino and collectively account for one of the largest, single-property ETG installations in North America. Patrons of Encore Boston Harbor can now enjoy a range of player-favorite IGT table games such as live blackjack, roulette and baccarat, and Random Number Generated (“RNG”) baccarat.

“We are pleased that Encore Boston Harbor is benefiting from the quality and versatility of IGT’s Dynasty electronic table games and the robust game and side bet library that we have developed over the last several years,” said Nick Khin, IGT chief operating office, gaming. “IGT’s Dynasty ETGs give our customers choice and convenience for where and how they offer table games, while the terminal’s design easily accommodates social distancing requirements and labor optimization.”

Encore Boston Harbor’s Dynasty ETG deployment includes a mix of units with landscape and portrait-oriented game displays. Each unit gives players the opportunity to wager on multiple games simultaneously.