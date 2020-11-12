GameCo LLC announced a new licensing partnership with Bay Tek Entertainment to bring Skee-Ball, the classic American game, to online and mobile casinos globally. The game will be a key part of the iGameCo brand, which focuses on digital and online gaming opportunities, and is set to join their growing iGaming and mobile esports collection when it launches in Q1 2021.

The iconic Skee-Ball game has made an impression in the entertainment market for over a century and counting. The game is not only an American classic, but a true global phenomenon and can be found worldwide, with over 100,000 lanes built and deployed throughout the years. On digital platforms, Skee-Ball has become a well-loved app with nearly 30 million iOS and Android downloads. The deal was brokered by Bay Tek’s agent, Dimensional Branding Group.

Fans of the classic arcade game will be able to take the playing experience to the next level when Skee-Ball hits online and mobile casinos around the world early next year. Due to its partnership with GameCo, Skee-Ball will now join the iGaming and mobile esports space, where players can play against the house for real money or show off their skill in head to head battles.

“Skee-Ball is an iconic game played by millions around the world, and we are thrilled to welcome it to iGameCo’s growing iGaming portfolio. This partnership allows us to elevate the player experience and deliver the arcade game in a fun and competitive way that's never been done before,” said Rich Maryyanek, head of global business development at GameCo.