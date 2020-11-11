American Gaming Association (AGA) President and CEO Bill Miller outlined his optimism for the gaming industry’s recovery in AGA’s annual State of the Industry address delivered last month at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2020.

“Gaming’s continued innovation, coupled with our deep-rooted culture of compliance, have our industry on solid ground as we continue our recovery,” Miller said.

Miller pointed to new AGA research showing that more Americans view gaming positively than ever before as evidence of a strong foundation for the industry’s recovery, according to a press release. Fifty percent of American adults have a favorable impression of the casino industry, up five points in two years. Additionally, 89 percent of adults view gambling as an acceptable form of entertainment.

“We have built this support over many decades,” Miller said.

Miller highlighted AGA’s three priorities to unite the industry and aid gaming’s recovery:

Building champions on Capitol Hill; payments modernization; and growing the legal sports betting market.