Fort McDowell, Ariz.-based We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort opened its doors late last month, unveiling a contemporary ambiance and visitor-centric experience that raise the bar for area casinos.

In addition to offering a full complement of slot machines, tables, bingo and gaming amenities, the elegant new casino features a wide variety of dining establishments, event venues, Native American design elements and other attributes designed to maximize the comfort, safety and enjoyment of all who visit the casino and stay at the adjacent AAA Four Diamond hotel, according to a press release.

Gaming options include 850 state-of-the-art slot machines; a 400-seat smoke-free bingo hall with 50-inch monitors; 22 action-packed blackjack tables; and a spacious poker room featuring five tables with live games and tournaments.

All gaming areas, hotel rooms and public spaces, dining outlets and entertainment venues are 100 percent smoke-free, with four comfortable outdoor areas designated for smokers. In addition, full compliance with all mandated COVID-19 precautions includes taking patrons’ temperatures (only granting entry to those with 100-degree temperatures or less), requiring masks, providing ample sanitation stations, encouraging social distancing, and limiting elevator and outlet occupancy.

The sophisticated new 166,341-square-foot casino replaces the original Fort McDowell Casino that initially opened in 1984 as a bingo hall.

“We’re proud that we were Arizona’s first casino and are now the state’s newest casino,” said Bernadine Burnette, president of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. “Our upscale new casino will allow us to take gaming to an entirely new level while keeping a Native American look and feel—with design elements of earth, water, fire and basket-weaving that are so important to our culture.”