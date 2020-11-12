Mashantucket, Conn.-based Foxwoods Resort Casino, now offers one of its five gaming floors exclusively to guests ages 55 and up.

The safe, sanitized and socially distanced Rainmaker Casino at Foxwoods will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight every weekend in November. Foxwoods is the first and only casino in the country to offer this experience to patrons 55 and older.

“As part of our commitment to providing an unmatched experience for our guests, we are thrilled to introduce this new offering for guests ages 55 and older,” said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ interim chief executive officer and senior vice president of resort operations. “The safety of our loyal patrons has been our number one priority since reopening on June 1, and we are excited to offer them this exclusive experience where they can relax and play in a safe, frequently sanitized environment.”