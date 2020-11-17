JCM Global and The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs have expanded their partnership again. Now, JCM will upgrade all 450 games in the casino to its award-winning iVIZION bill validator with ICB® Intelligent Cash Box system.

Additionally, JCM will install its iVIZION with ICB and GEN5 Thermal Printer in the newly expanded casino area, which houses approximately 600 games and opened in September.

“With our gaming expansion, we are very happy with our new game offerings and that we have the latest and greatest from JCM to make the guest experience what it should be!” said John Wholihan, director of marketing at The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs.

“It is an incredible compliment when a partner chooses our products again and again. We are excited for the opportunity to bring even greater security, efficiency, and accountability to The Mint Gaming Hall casino floor at Kentucky Downs and to its exciting new expansion,” JCM SVP Operations, Sales and Marketing Dave Kubajak said.