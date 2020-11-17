As I write this column, Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2020 is in its closing phases. As I am sure most of you are aware, the event was held virtually this year, and primarily consisted of online educational sessions wrapped around an interactive tradeshow site that attempted to mimic the vendor booth experience that, for many, is the vital component of any G2E.

And, for the most part, I thought the American Gaming Association (AGA) did an admirable job pulling this event off considering the circumstance. Of course, nothing can truly replace the action and excitement of a “live” G2E, but, from a reporter’s perspective, the virtual experience offers a myriad of advantages, not the least of which is the ability to view most of the event’s sessions online and on demand at www.virtual.globalgamingexpo.com/events/ondemand. I hope this is something G2E and the AGA continue to do going forward.

The interactive tradeshow site also gave me a taste of gaming industry product trends without the endless trudging across the tradeshow floor. What follows are a few slot machine innovations that caught my eye, along with brief descriptions provided by vendors:

Dragon Kingdom from Everi —Dragon Kingdom is the follow-up series to the highly successful The Vault theme on the fully featured, banked product Empire Arena. Dragon Kingdom features two unique base games—Eternal Wealth and Golden Creatures—that feature wilds that accumulate to trigger the Dragon Wheel, awarding bonuses, progressives and credit prizes. Both themes present a horizontally positioned spinning wheel that draw players in as a community accumulator.



Roll to Win Craps from Aruze Gaming America —Roll to Win Craps represents a hybrid between a traditional table game and a fully automated electronic table game. By incorporating personal player displays, cash handling, ticketing and player tracking, this product has brought the conveniences of slot play to craps.



Bubble Blast and Dragon Lights from IGT—The newest product line to be included in the company's Proven Performer Test Bank program, Bubble Blast and Dragon Lights, both on the latest PeakSlant49 hardware, feature stunning, eye-catching merchandise guaranteed to attract players to the slot floor.

This is only a small sample of the innovation that can be found at the virtual G2E website (virtual.globalgamingexpo.com). It’s well worth a visit.