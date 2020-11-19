San Manuel Casino announced a key talent acquisition, naming Afsi Bird as the vice president of hotel operations for the resort expansion project. With more than 30 years in the hotel industry, including luxury hotels and five-diamond resorts, Afsi will be responsible for creating an elevated experience for hotel guests. One that exceeds expectations and upholds service excellence standards.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Afsi’s caliber leading our hotel operations team,” said San Manuel Casino General Manager Peter Arceo. “As we move towards the opening of our resort, we will need Afsi’s vast expertise to ensure we have the right team in place to offer that best-in-class service our guests have come to expect from San Manuel.”

“I am beyond grateful to be part of the San Manuel team as we embark on this huge endeavor, expanding the property,” said Bird. “It’s truly amazing to see how much this organization has grown over the years, and I am excited to be part of such an important milestone for San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.”

Afsi will be instrumental in acquiring new talent from the Inland Empire and around the globe. The expectation is that more than 2,000 new team members will join the current headcount of 4,500 through the San Manuel Casino resort expansion. Recruitments efforts are in full swing to fill positions across multiple departments by the end of this year.