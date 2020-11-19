Ainsworth Game Technology Limited announced that its newly created George Lopez Neighborhood Tour video slot debuted at San Manuel Casino in Highland, Calif.

“The game welcomes everyone to the neighborhood,” said George Lopez. “We hope everyone’s a winner!”

A bank of the new games can be found just outside the George Lopez Chingon Kitchen located on the second level of San Manuel.

Ainsworth developed George Lopez Neighborhood Tour in close partnership with the legendary comedian. The game is based upon the lifestyle of George Lopez, incorporating images and custom voiceover messaging to communicate with players.

“The George Lopez brand is a great addition to our product portfolio,” said Ainsworth Chief Commercial Officer Deron Hunsberger. “We are excited to launch this title at San Manuel, a valued partner and word-class casino in Southern California.”

George Lopez Neighborhood Tour offers players an exciting persistent state play game mechanic, the chance to spin a lowrider wheel, Free Games and several random base game bonuses.