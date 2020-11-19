The treasure hunt is on with IGT’s Coin O Mania video slots. This action-packed innovative 4x5 reel game includes a base game that offers two wild symbol features and multipliers that build excitement with every spin. During any spin, up to five gold coins per reel may spill from the overflowing digital treasure chest above the reels, triggering the wilds bonus feature. The coins are collected in the wild bonus area below the reels and are sent to the corresponding reels as wild symbols. These coins can also carry multipliers up to 20 times the amount, creating the opportunity for multiple wild symbols with compounding multipliers. The treasure chest bonus feature is initiated any time a treasure chest appears on reel three. This exciting feature is similar to the wilds feature but adds an additional wild symbol to each reel. If a wild symbol lands on an existing wild symbol, the multiplier is increased by 1x.

Coin O Mania is a 75-credit cost to cover game containing 40 paylines and is available on IGT’s CrystalCurve cabinet.