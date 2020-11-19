International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has successfully launched 20 of its PeakSlant32 cabinets—the first slot cabinets in North America to feature three 32-inch displays—at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

This latest addition to IGT’s high-performance Peak hardware line, the PeakSlant32 is the company’s first cabinet to feature three seamlessly integrated gameplay displays, according to press materials. Content on each of the PeakSlant32’s 32-inch, high-definition displays flows through all three monitors, creating an immersive player experience and a compelling showcase for IGT’s proven game content.

For IGT ADVANTAGE customers, the PeakSlant32 cabinet can be equipped with Bluetooth technology to enable operators to integrate with IGT’s cashless gaming systems technology, Resort Wallet. The PeakSlant32 cabinet also includes IGT’s most advanced lighting and audio technology and an innovative Dynamic Player Panel that includes a 13.3-inch multi-touch display, an inductive wireless charging pad and a USB charging port for player convenience.

The PeakSlant32 cabinet is backed by a vast library of regionally attuned IGT games. In the U.S., the cabinet launched with player-tested titles Wu Dragon, Wolf Run Gold, Lucky Wealth Cat and the exciting link product, Treasure Box.

“As an extension of Mohegan Sun’s commitment to providing our guests with the most exceptional gaming experiences, we are excited to introduce IGT’s PeakSlant32 cabinet and the Wu Dragon, Lucky Wealth Cat and Treasure Box games to our casino floor,” said Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager for Mohegan Sun. “The cabinet’s triple-screen design and pristine presentation make it a standout in our casino. We also value the versatility of the PeakSlant32’s top display as it provides us the option to leverage it for promotional Momentum Rewards messaging or for vibrant game content.”

The PeakSlant32 cabinet is IGT’s third Peak-series hardware to hit casino floors in 2020. In May, casinos throughout the U.S. welcomed back players with IGT’s PeakBarTop cabinet and in July, a Las Vegas casino became the first venue in the world to feature the PeakSlant49 cabinet.