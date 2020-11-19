Scientific Games Corporation is continuing its legacy of developing industry-leading products with the introduction of the new Kascada cabinet.

Kascada, which will initially launch in North America, is the company’s first, truly international cabinet and will be available to gaming operators around the world, according to a press release. Built by an award-winning group of research and development team members located across the globe, Kascada is the next generation of the top-selling TwinStar J43 cabinet, boasting an ultra-high-definition 4K graphics display on a 43-inch, innovative double curved monitor and features an exciting new lighting package.

Kascada builds upon the gaming cabinet revolution Scientific Games began with the introduction of the ALPHA Pro Wave, the first curved-screen portrait cabinet. That cabinet sent shockwaves through the industry, changed the look of casino floors and transformed the player experience.

“Kascada is part of the evolution of the gaming floor,” said Matt Wilson, executive vice president and gaming group chief executive for Scientific Games. “Technology in consumer electronics is rapidly evolving. We’re creating truly immersive experiences to match what players have become accustomed to in entertainment experiences off the casino floor.”