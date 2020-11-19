Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has partnered with Ainsworth Game Technology to bring a selection of Ainsworth’s most exciting slot games to RSI’s popular NJ online casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com.

PlaySugarHouse.com players in New Jersey will now have the chance to spin the reels on several of Ainsworth’s strongest performing titles such as Viking Reign, Amazon Gold, Sweet Chilli and Action Dragons. Additionally, Ainsworth will be adding new slot games regularly so that PlaySugarHouse.com players will have a continual flow of exciting and innovative Ainsworth game content available to play on the site.

“It’s great news for our players that we are adding Ainsworth content to our robust library of slot games,” said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com. “Every week we’re adding new games for players to enjoy, and the partnership with Ainsworth provides us with a great suite of new slot games that supports our goal of always delivering a dynamic and premium experience for our valued players.”