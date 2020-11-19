Aristocrat Technologies’ new Star Trek: The Next Generation slot game is an out-of-this-world experience, and the game is making its Earthly premiere in late September at M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation slot game’s bold design takes players to Warp 9 in this exciting slot game voyage, according to a press release. The game is heavily themed and feature rich, including Warp 9 Spins, Borg Assimilation Bonus, Make It So Scatter Boost and Encounter Free Games.

As part of the game launch, VIP guests boarded the Captain’s Bridge direct from the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation TV show and got their photo taken in a unique 180-degree camera experience.

“We strive to find the industry’s latest and best slot products to offer our loyal M customers,” said Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager for M Resort. “We have placed a priority on bringing innovative, experience-driven gaming, such as the new Star Trek: The Next Generation slot game to the property.”

The Star Trek: The Next Generation game was created by license from ViacomCBS Consumer Products.