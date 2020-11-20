Book of Keno

» EVOPLAY ENTERTAINMENT

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has revamped a time-honored fan favorite in its latest engaging release, Book of Keno.

Putting a thrilling twist on a nostalgic classic named Keno, players with a taste for adventure are encouraged to select one of the 10 numbers displayed on the mysterious Book of Keno, with rewards granted for every correct match.

Deploying Ancient Egyptian-themed symbols, an immersive soundtrack and the supplier’s new Spinential Game Engine, the title provides winning gamblers with the keys to unlock a treasure trove fit for a pharaoh. Visit www.evoplaygames.com for more info.

Kalahari Safari

» LIGHTNING BOX

Lightning Box is hitching a ride across the African wilderness in its new game Kalahari Safari.

The latest title from the Sydney-based studio, which will be exclusive to Betsson for two weeks, sees players make their way through the sandy savannah to pick up the big wins on offer.

The reels are made up of a mix of African-themed symbols as well as animals from the area, such as lions and zebras, while elephants act as Wilds.

Kalahari Safari features a thrilling free games round. It is triggered when three, four or five bonus symbols stampede over the reels rewarding players with eight, 15 or 20 free games. Visit www.lightningboxgames.com for more info.

Taberna De Los Muertos

» HABANERO

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has released its latest thrilling slot game, Taberna De Los Muertos.

The 5x3 title, which is also available in the supplier’s higher-volatility ‘Ultra Mode,’ invites fun-loving players to the Taberna De Los Muertos to sample regional specialties and unmask otherworldly prizes in celebration of the popular national holiday Día De Los Muertos.

Habanero’s innovative new Line Boost feature allows gamblers to unlock up to 101 lines, with two additional wild symbols awarded when scatter and wild symbols appear adjacently on the reels. Visit www.habanerosystems.com for more info.

Gems Bonanza

» PRAGMATIC PLAY

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has released its thrilling new tumbling hit, Gems Bonanza.

The 8x8 grid fills with symbols which, when connected in groups of five or more, pay out as a win before new symbols tumble from above. Random colour markings can land on any section of the reels, each with a feature attached. For example, pink marks will turn a symbol into a wild, while a brown mark awards squares, which turn random blocks of 2x2 into the same symbol, awarding instant wins. Visit www.pragmaticplay.com for more info.

Ramses’ Revenge

» RELAX GAMING

Relax Gaming, the i-gaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, is offering players sweet vengeance and thrilling gameplay in its latest release Ramses’ Revenge.

The 6x4 highly-volatile slot takes players to Ramses’ tomb in ancient Egypt where mummies come to life and huge prize potential awaits. Packed with free spins, a feature in which wild Mummy symbols creep up on Explorer symbols to award additional spins and multipliers, the game is designed to offer an intense gameplay experience from the first spin. Visit www.relax-gaming.com for more info.