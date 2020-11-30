Even before the coronavirus pandemic struck, a landmark report from the World Health Organization (WHO) on social determinants of health (SDoHs) cited poor air quality as one of the leading non-medical factors that influence health.

Basically, indoor air quality (IAQ) was already on the minds of business owners; but COVID-19 has served to shine a spotlight on air quality and ventilation like never before. What is the best bang for a business’s buck in order to maximize air quality and reduce the likelihood of COVID, or another virus, from striking someone ill in the workplace?

Wearing masks, social distancing, and cleaning and sanitizing surfaces are all fine, and a good start to improve workplace hygiene. However, they are only that—a start. The bigger problem lies in the air we breathe while we’re at work for hours on end. Thus, the focus needs to be on airborne transmission more than on cleanliness.

Studies by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and others have shown that a coronavirus can remain active in an indoor environment for up to 72 hours. This means that, without truly effective ventilation, the business may simply be recirculating air that contains the COVID virus rather than greatly reducing or eliminating it!

This article will discuss some of the supposed answers to IAQ, especially in light of COVID, when in reality only one of them is really a “solution” to the problem.

PROBLEM AREAS

Let’s start with what doesn’t work all that well:

HVAC filters and MERV ratings —Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) filters remove mold, dust, allergens and other pollutants from the air, including the COVID virus, but they are far from foolproof. In general terms, some estimates cite HVAC filters as being no more than 90 percent effective at removing the airborne transmission of pollutants.



It’s important to discuss MERV, otherwise known as minimum efficiency reporting value, which is used to evaluate the efficiency of an air filter based on how effective it is at catching particles of various sizes. The higher the MERV rating, the greater the air filtration capabilities of a particular filter. MERV ratings range from one to 20, with one being the lowest and 20 being the highest. MERV 16-20 filters are usually found in hospitals. Typical home and small business air filters range between MERV five to eight. The drawback is, the higher the MERV rating, the denser the filter needs to be, and it is difficult for an HVAC system to blow air through a filter that thick. Filters rated at MERV 13 or higher are required to remove viruses and other airborne pathogens. It may be too expensive and time consuming to retrofit a small business HVAC system to handle such high filtration.



—Adding an ozone generator to an existing HVAC system is not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the EPA or ASHRAE. At lower levels, ozone is a powerful oxidant with many industrial and consumer uses. The problem is that the amount of ozone required to sanitize a building may actually injure occupants because ozone damages mucous and respiratory issues, making it a serious respiratory hazard. Diluting the amount of ozone doesn’t work either—in fact, the DOE and the EPA report this actually makes IAQ worse. Simply put, ozone generators swap one problem (coronavirus exposure) for another (excess ozone). UV lighting products—Ultraviolet (UV) lighting products are a familiar technology that has been proven to work against viruses. The problem here is that powerful UV lamps—that are neither practical nor inexpensive—are needed to be effective, especially if the building is large, and simple add-ons (installing UV lights into an air duct or air handler) are not enough.

TOP SOLUTION

So, what’s left to resolve indoor air pollution concerns?