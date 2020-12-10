Ignite excitement on your casino floor with IGT’s Dragon Lights, the latest in IGT’s progressive free games series. This 4x5 reel game is full of base game action with frequent free game increments, random wilds, and free game and wheel bonus triggers that allow for continued excitement on each spin. This game has four levels of progressive free games, awarding spin multipliers up to 15x, that are incremented and triggered throughout the base game.

Whenever a mega, major, minor, or mini symbol lands on reel five without a bonus symbol on reels one and three, the corresponding progressive free games will increment by one. When the number of free games approaches the average hit value, flames surround the reel creating added excitement and stay on the screen until the progressive level is awarded. Free games are initiated when the Dragon Lights bonus symbol appears on reels one and three and the corresponding bonus symbol appears on reel five. Dragon Lights is a 30-payline, 50-credit cost to cover game and is available on IGT’s PeakSlant49 and CrystalCurve cabinets.