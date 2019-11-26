ONE LINK Wide Area Progressive solution -- ARISTOCRAT

Aristocrat’s breakthrough ONE LINK Wide Area Progressive solution has successfully passed field trial and is now approved in Nevada. Previously, Aristocrat announced enhanced and expanded features in its ONE LINK Bonusing solution had also earned approval in Nevada.

Aristocrat’s ONE LINK Wide Area Progressive solution is an Inter-Linked System (ILS) multi-site progressive that links all slot machines across an operator’s enterprise. The solution allows operators to offer significant jackpots across their properties.

“Aristocrat’s ONE LINK Wide Area Progressive helps our casino partners further connect their brand to their patrons by offering jackpot prizes linked to games across multiple casinos within their enterprise for an enriched customer experience through an advanced level of engagement, ” said Angelo Palmisano, senior vice president, systems global product strategy and innovation.

Aristocrat successfully completed a field trial of the ONE LINK Wide Area Progressive Solution at The D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate Casino Hotel in Las Vegas.

“We are thankful to our partners at The D and Golden Gate for hosting our field trial, which successfully proved our technology,” said Clark Warren, vice president of systems sales.