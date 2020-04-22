LED UV-C handrail sterilization solution -- EHC GLOBAL

EHC Global (EHC) announced the introduction of its LED UV-C Handrail Sterilization Solution for escalators and moving walks. The compact LED UV-C Handrail Sterilization Module is mounted internally, which provides several key advantages over externally mounted devices. These benefits include the elimination of risks and costs associated with entrapment (fingers, clothing, etc.), damage caused by impact, vandalism, theft, unnecessary downtime, and the obstruction of ingress and egress access on escalators and moving walks.

EHC initially introduced the LED UV-C Handrail Sterilization Module to industry partners in 2018. In response to the growing demand for enhanced cleanliness, antimicrobial protection and disinfection of high-traffic touch points such as handrails on escalators and moving walks, EHC has ramped up commercial production and availability of the LED UV-C Handrail Sterilization Module in key markets. These vertical transportation devices are relied upon by millions of people everyday in public transit systems, airports, hospitals, shopping malls, office buildings, convention centers, sports venues, and other urban spaces around the world.

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) utilizing UV-C technology has been proven to be effective against pathogens such as bacteria and viruses, by penetrating their cells and damaging the DNA or RNA that contain their genetic code. When properly installed by a licensed technician, the LED UV-C Handrail Sterilization Module will not compromise the structural integrity, performance or warranty of NT thermoplastic polyurethane or TufFlex rubber handrail.

“EHC Global is committed to helping to make the world a better place by developing products and delivering technical services and integrated solutions that are a reflection of excellence and enhance passenger safety and customer experience,” says Patrick Bothwell, vice president of sales. “UV-C Handrail Sterilization combined with NT AMRail Antimicrobial Handrail, EHC Cleaner and Polish, and SafeGuard Signage offers a multi-pronged solution, identifying to escalator riders that the handrail surface is protected.”

Safety+ is an integrated solution and suite of products and services specifically designed to mitigate risk, meet safety code requirements, and promote safe and responsible use of escalators and moving walks. In addition to the LED UV-C Handrail Sterilization Module, the Safety+ portfolio includes NT+ Handrail Solutions (AMRail, SafeRail, and MotionRail), Safety Signage, Deck Barricades, Safety Brushes, Automated Messaging System, The Virtual Assistant, Antimicrobial Handrail Film, and Service Barricades.