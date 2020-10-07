Rivers Casino Philadelphia, which just celebrated 10 years on Delaware Avenue, has a new general manager. Rush Street Gaming announced that Las Vegas gaming and hospitality executive Eric Fitzgerald has joined the property as general manager, pending approval by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Fitzgerald comes to Philly by way of the Las Vegas Strip, where he most recently served as president and COO of Excalibur Hotel & Casino — with 3,900 hotel rooms and 3,000 employees. Just prior, Fitzgerald led Circus Circus Hotel & Casino as president and COO, following a near-decade run as senior VP of operations for Luxor/Excalibur Hotel & Casino.

“Eric’s experience in running large-scale, multifaceted destination properties in Vegas provides the perfect runway for landing at Rivers Casino in Philly,” said Greg Carlin, CEO of Rush Street Gaming. “He has a track record of growing customer loyalty in highly competitive markets, under challenging market conditions.”