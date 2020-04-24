Modern Gaming and Hospitality Consulting Firm -- THE STRATEGY ORGANIZATION

The Strategy Organization (TSO) announced an official launch, specializing in strategies to boost marketing, operations and innovation horsepower for companies in the hospitality and gaming industry, as casinos begin to re-open their doors post shutdown.

The Strategy Organization is founded by Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman and Matthew Chilton. Collectively they bring 75 years of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality and gaming industry, time-tested techniques and passion for the industry. With focus on guiding organizations to achieve maximum value and operational efficiency, they create innovative techniques to propel businesses forward, distinctly in the post-pandemic era.

"We are extremely excited to launch The Strategy Organization," said Schorr. "Together with our Alliance Partners we create strategies that address, head-on, the challenges our industry is currently facing and deliver on the organization's mission."

The hospitality and gaming industry has been devasted by COVID-19 and TSO plans to link arms with businesses to create re-opening strategies that reinvigorate the market. The founding partners have proven methods to forge forward during the most challenging times, like 9/11, 2008's Great Recession, and One October. They are instrumental partners that provide guidance in developing strategic re-opening plans to emerge from this pandemic and re-mobilize.

"These last several weeks have been unlike any this industry has ever seen," said Chilton. "We know businesses are eager to re-open and recover swiftly. Our reputable and trustworthy skill, expertise and industry experience can help you identify new revenue streams and operational efficiencies. We work closely with your team to provide data-driven strategies that get your business volumes back to where they need to be. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and help. We are in this together."

With the appointment of Marc Schorr and Bo Bernhard, Ph.D., as senior advisors, they provide distinctive insights, global reach and decorated credentials. They have faced industry challenges and are prepared to offer their valuable market strategies to re-open properties.

As a comprehensive consulting firm, TSO provides a suite of business solutions from marketing, gaming, operations, innovation, human resources, analytics and finance.