Gaming Laboratories International promotes Lynda Hartzell to audit director

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has promoted Lynda Hartzell to audit director. Since joining GLI, Hartzell has been on the frontline of one of the world’s largest regulated gaming markets, overseeing GLI’s Nevada audit process. That process is a critical step for a company to obtain certification by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

“Lynda’s relentless dedication to her craft is one more example of how GLI is committed to quality,” said GLI’s President and CEO, James R. Maida.

Prior to joining GLI, Lynda held multiple senior leadership positions, including Chief of the Audit Division for the Nevada Gaming Control Board. She holds accreditations as a CPA, CFF, CFE, CIA, and CPM.

“Her knowledge, experience, integrity, and leadership have helped to create a team of professionals whose dedication and expertise have contributed to our mission of providing world-class testing, certification, and professional services, and we are thrilled to promote her to Audit Director,” said Tina Kilmer, senior director of engineering.