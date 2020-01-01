Class II casino -- GOLDEN PALACE CASINO

Leading gaming equipment made in Austria has a strong footprint in the Golden Palace Casino located in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France. This new casino belongs to the renowned Belgian Class II casinos operator Golden Palace Group, and opened in mid-2019, it welcomes guests to a state-of-the art gaming and dining offer.

The Golden Palace Group is Belgium’s leading operator in the Class II casinos segment, with an estate that comprises some 45 gaming halls and four sports betting shops across Belgium as well as a well-established online casino gaming and sports betting offer. Looking back on over 55 years of experience, the group owes its success the excellent quality of its products and services as well as a strong commitment to its social responsibilities. The latest addition to the Golden Palace business is a brand new land-based casino in France.

The new Golden Palace Casino is the group’s first live casino. It is located half an hour’s drive south of Calais, in Boulogne-sur-Mer, a major French fishing port and home to a well-developed fishing industry. The casino re-opened in July under the new Belgian management, boasting some 100 gaming machines and Roulette terminals as well as a broad offer of the most popular casino games, Roulette, Black Jack and Poker. 60 percent of the gaming equipment pertains to NOVOMATIC Winning Technology – in total 53 cabinets of the most modern variety as well as five Ainsworth machines. Guests, who fancy a break from gaming and like to enjoy excellent Belgian cuisine, are well advised to visit the casino’s restaurant ‘Mon cousin Belge’.

Featuring strongly in the slot floor are V.I.P. style machines like the V.I.P. Lounge 2.32, V.I.P. Lounge Curve 1.43 or the NOVOSTAR V.I.P. Royal 2.65 – each with an integrated chair providing maximum comfort for the guests and a gaming choice that keeps them on the edge of their seats. The PANTHERA 2.27 offers players the CASH CONNECTION Link, and PANTHERA™Curve 1.43 boasts the latest curve content in the NOVO LINE Interactive Concurve Edition 4 as well as a great variety of single games with titles such as Asian Dragon hot, Great American Wilds, Voodoo Fortunes and many more. The GAMINATOR Scorpion 2.24 rocks the floor with the THUNDER CASH Link and Superia-Games Premium Edition 2.

The ETG area of the Golden Palace Casino boasts a LOTUS ROULETTE Pro unit with six integrated player positions plus a NOVO LINE Novo Unity II installation for electronic Roulette with 14 connected EXECUTIVE SL terminals. Ainsworth features with the A600® and A640® cabinets with Mad Millions as well as the Super Charged 7S and Super Lite Vegas game mixes. Also, the myACP casino management system has been implemented at the casino with a number of modules and functionalities that facilitate the smooth and efficient casino operation in full compliance with the provisions of modern data processing regulations (GDPR), Anti-Money Laundering standards (AML) as well as the French Gaming Law.

Massimo Menegalli, president of Golden Palace: “Next to the quality NOVOMATIC is known for and which is one of the main reasons we are working with NOVOMATIC for years now in Belgium as distributor and operator, we are pleased to start working with them also in France. We are convinced that also the French customers will like these new gaming technologies. Furthermore, I was impressed by the speed and alertness with which NOVOMATIC helped us to furnish our Golden Palace casino in Boulogne-sur-Mer, we managed to this in two weeks’ time.”

David Rivière, general director NOVOMATIC France adds: “It was a pleasure to support Golden Palace with their first casino project. We wish them every success and would like to say ‘Thank you’ for their trust and support.”