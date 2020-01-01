Temple of Fire Bingo Class II slot game -- IGT

IGT added Temple of Fire Bingo to its Class II gaming portfolio. This Aztec-themed game offers an excitement-inducing wilds feature that can award many wilds at one. When stacked Aztec woman symbols appear on any reel, she turns all adjacent top symbols wild. Top symbols that are adjacent to wilds will also turn wild. The free games bonus is triggered when three scattered symbols land on the reels. Players can select either 12 free games at a 1x multiplier, six free games at a 2x multiplier, or four free games at a 3x multiplier. This 4x5 reel, 30 payline game is offered on the CrystalDual 27 and CrystalSlant cabinets.