Deal or No Deal game with Megaways mechanic and Jackpot King integrations -- BLUEPRINT GAMING

Blueprint Gaming is combining its Jackpot King progressive system and the exciting Megaways mechanic for its latest release incorporating the Deal or No Deal licence.

Based on the world-renowned gameshow, Deal or No Deal Megaways is a 7x6 slot where every win triggers a cascade. Three or more winning cascades activates the bonus round, giving players a chance to climb the bonus trail and lift the lid on the mega bonus box when hitting six cascades in a row.

During the bonus rounds, players are presented with the opportunity to beat the banker by opening the box to reveal the prizes including free spins and cash prizes.

The inclusion of the Megaways mechanic, under licence from Big Time Gaming, means there are up to 117,649 ways to win, while Blueprint’s Jackpot King progressive system adds an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay, which can be activated during any spin from any stake.