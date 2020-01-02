Live table games -- HARRAH’S HOOSIER PARK

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino unveiled live table games on Wednesday, January 1. The casino floor is set for 28 table games readied for play.

Among the 28 tables, players can enjoy a variety of games including four Roulette tables, two Craps tables, two Three Card Poker tables, four Blazing Seven Blackjack tables, one Double Deck Blackjack table and 13 Blackjack tables featuring EZ Bust and Trilux bets. Double Deck Blackjack and Hand-shuffle Blackjack are the two High Limit live games that are now available.

Preparations for live table games have been underway throughout the property for the past several months. Harrah’s Hoosier Park began conducting Live Dealer Academy in September of 2019, to prepare a new workforce for the expansion. Many existing team members grabbed the opportunity to become a dealer when Dealer Academy began in September.

A total of 30 existing Harrah’s Hoosier Park team members have been trained to become live dealers, and 130 additional dealer trainees were recruited to join the team. On January 1, a total of 160 dealers were trained, licensed and ready to facilitate table games and assist guests. The introduction of table games created 218 jobs in the table games department, and dozens of jobs were added property-wide including additional beverage servers, and new hospitality hosts. With the introduction of table games, Harrah’s Hoosier Park remains one of the largest employers in Madison County.

“Bringing table games to Harrah’s Hoosier Park will result in more than two hundred quality, life-changing jobs,” noted Christopher Clark, director of table games at Harrah’s Hoosier Park. “I know the impact personally as 23 years ago, I was that new dealer. Harrah’s Hoosier Park has been the opportunity of a lifetime and as a first-time director I couldn’t have asked for a better facility. Everyone has been encouraging and supportive. I’m not just building a department; I’m building a Hoosier Family and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests on January 1.”