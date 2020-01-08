MarsX cabinet -- ARISTOCRAT

Aristocrat’s announced its innovative and Xciting new MarsX cabinet. This landmark product is taking the industry by storm with the new title Dollar Storm, a lease option created exclusively for the MarsX cabinet. Dollar Storm is the evolution of Lightning Link and Dragon Link, with an added MSP jackpot.

The Dollar Storm action plays out on the new MarsX cabinet’s two 27” 4k displays and new Gen 9 internal components. A premium virtual button deck offers a high definition and minimalistic way of wagering. A 4:1 speaker system optimally projects audio from around the displays, providing crisp, balanced sound. Game-complimentary corona sync edge lighting creates a unique play environment. LCD toppers are supported with game-driven content for added entertainment

The MarsX fits into any standard cabinet space, and when placed back-to-back, its unique shape opens sight lines across the casino.