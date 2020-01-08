Titanic Artifacts exhibit -- THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION IN LAS VEGAS

More than 108 years since the RMS Titanic set sail on its fateful voyage across the Atlantic and for the first time in 10 years, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at Luxor Hotel and Casino will introduce 108 new artifacts to its premier educational attraction. The new artifacts include 20 never-before-seen items that have been under careful preservation since being recovered from the ocean floor. These 108 new artifacts will join the more than 350 already on display, which include a 15-ton section of Titanic's starboard hull.

Of the 108 new artifacts being introduced, a few highlights include:

Chef's Baker Hat;

First-Class Smoking-Room Chandelier;

Jar with cream belonging to passenger Maybelle Thorne – 1 st time on display;

time on display; Pair of dress shoes belonging to passenger William Henry Allen – 1 st time on display;

time on display; Hourglass – 1 st time on display;

time on display; Alligator Skin Wallet; and

Calling Card of Madame Zephey.

"After years of conservation efforts, we are able to showcase these 20 never before seen artifacts which now join the largest collection of Titanic artifacts on display," said Alex Klingelhofer, executive director of collections for Experiential Media Group, LLC. "Our company is dedicated to preserving the legacy of Titanic, her wreck site and her passengers and crew. We continuously research and learn new information on each one of the artifacts we have recovered and presenting these new artifacts is part of our commitment to telling the story of Titanic to the world."

Experiential Media Group's affiliate RMS Titanic, Inc., serves as the exclusive steward of RMS Titanic. RMS Titanic, Inc., has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987. These recovered artifacts are presented worldwide to the public through Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. In the Las Vegas experience, guests embark on a journey to feel what it was like aboard the famous luxury liner. The exhibition includes dramatic recreations of first- and third-class cabins, a replica of the Grand Staircase and a 15-ton section of the Titanic's starboard hull.

The Exhibition will also be refreshed throughout, including the addition of new technologies and a photo station where visitors will be able to pose with prop lifejackets from a major motion picture. For the first time ever, visitors will be allowed to take personal photos within the Exhibition beginning Jan. 13, 2020.

The 108 new artifacts will go on display starting Friday, January 10th. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. with the last admission granted at 9 p.m.