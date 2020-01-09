The Stars Group and Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Gaming Authority enter agreement

The Stars Group Inc. recently announced that it entered into an agreement with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Gaming Authority ("Odawa") for online betting and gaming market access in the state of Michigan. The agreement grants The Stars Group first skin market access to operate and brand real-money online betting, poker and casino in Michigan, subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals.

"We are excited to announce this agreement with the Odawa tribe, which further strengthens our market access as we work to continue to build our FOX Bet business into one of the leaders in the emerging U.S. online betting and gaming market," said Robin Chhabra, CEO, FOX Bet.

"The tribe's partnership with The Stars Group extends beyond our reservation and places the thrill of world class sports betting and online gaming under every finger-tip sliding across a touch screen in the State of Michigan," said Fred Harrington Jr., tribal council, LTBB Odawa.

Under the terms of the agreement, Odawa will receive a revenue share from the operation of the applicable online offerings by The Stars Group.