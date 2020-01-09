Buffalo King online slot game -- PRAGMATIC PLAY

Pragmatic Play announced it has launched its latest hit, Buffalo King. The 4x6 slot is set on the great plains of America, with the fearsome creatures of the wild filling the reels. Buffalo symbols are stacked on reels and offer significant win potential.

When three golden bonus symbols hit the reels at the same time, the free spins mode is triggered transporting players to the plains at night, as buffaloes rampage across the screen. Free spins can be retriggered to earn up to 100 free spins, with wild multipliers up to 5x.

“Buffalo King is the latest addition to our premium slot portfolio, which consistently offers exciting and diverse gameplay," said Melissa Summerfield, chief commercial officer at Pragmatic Play. “With an immersive setting, lucrative bonus feature and 4096 ways to win, we can’t wait to see how Buffalo King is received by Pragmatic Play fans.”