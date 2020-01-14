Monopoly Big Wheel Railroads slot machine -- SCIENTIFIC GAMES

San Manuel Casino and Scientific Games announced the world premiere of Monopoly Big Wheel Railroads. A new game featuring the classic Monopoly theme, Monopoly Big Wheel Railroads debuted exclusively at San Manuel Casino in Highland, Calif. on New Year’s Day.

“We are proud to offer the best-in-class gaming experience by continuously adding the newest slot machines to the floor,” says Kenji Hall, chief operating officer, San Manuel Casino. “Our players will be thrilled that they can be the first to play Monopoly Big Wheel Railroads right here at San Manuel Casino.”