Monopoly Big Wheel Railroads slot machine -- SCIENTIFIC GAMES
San Manuel Casino and Scientific Games announced the world premiere of Monopoly Big Wheel Railroads. A new game featuring the classic Monopoly theme, Monopoly Big Wheel Railroads debuted exclusively at San Manuel Casino in Highland, Calif. on New Year’s Day.
“We are proud to offer the best-in-class gaming experience by continuously adding the newest slot machines to the floor,” says Kenji Hall, chief operating officer, San Manuel Casino. “Our players will be thrilled that they can be the first to play Monopoly Big Wheel Railroads right here at San Manuel Casino.”
Monopoly Big Wheel Railroads is a multi-denomination game with a five-credit max bet that features the classic 2x 3x 4x theme where multiplier Wilds are applied when in a winning combination. Players can get on board Monopoly Big Wheel Railroads showcased on the engaging TwinStar 3RM with Wheel platform and spin the wheel for credits, jackpots, and multiple Monopoly Railroad prizes. Players can win big on the Monopoly Wheel Bonus, with prizes ranging from 10-1,000 credits, one of the four Railroads, Go Jackpot wedge or Free Parking Jackpot Wedge.