American Gaming Association applauds relaunch of Congressional Gaming Caucus

The American Gaming Association congratulates co-chairs Rep. Bennie Thompson (MS-02) and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14) on relaunching the Congressional Gaming Caucus for the 116th Congress. The caucus, comprised of a broad representation of more than 30 members of congress from across the country, will serve as a platform to discuss federal policy issues related to the U.S. casino industry and educate congressional colleagues on related regulatory and legislative matters.



The $261 billion gaming industry is a national economic engine and job creator—providing good-paying jobs and career opportunities for nearly 2 million American workers. From supporting area small businesses to contributing to local nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, the industry continues to prove itself as a good steward and active partner in the communities where gaming operates.



“Relaunching the Congressional Gaming Caucus is one of the American Gaming Association’s top priorities, and I’m grateful to Reps. Thompson and Reschenthaler for their leadership,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO. “As gaming expands, it’s more important than ever that members of congress from both gaming and non-gaming states appreciate the important role our industry plays in communities across the country. The AGA looks forward to working with the caucus on policies that strengthen the gaming industry and tell our positive story on Capitol Hill.”

“Over the last several decades, the U.S. gaming industry has expanded beyond traditional gaming markets in Nevada and New Jersey to benefit new communities, including those in southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Reschenthaler. “I’m proud to relaunch this caucus, which will provide a valuable forum for advancing policies that allow the gaming industry to grow and spur economic development in districts like mine.”

“The gaming industry’s social and economic footprint can be seen in communities around the United States, with more than 88 percent of American adults viewing gaming as an acceptable form of entertainment,” said Rep. Thompson. “The Congressional Gaming Caucus will enable congress to better represent the industry and our constituents’ interests on Capitol Hill.”

The reconstitution of the Congressional Gaming Caucus enables the AGA to augment the association’s efforts to address key priorities such as highlighting the gaming industry's strong commitment to anti-money laundering compliance, ensuring responsible gaming is a signature industry priority, and maintaining state regulation of gaming, including sports betting.