Lion Dance video slots -- IGT

IGT recently announced that Lions Dance video slot game will be added to its February gaming portfolio. Casino operators can give players a unique gaming experience with IGT’s Lion Dance video slots and its action-packed base game features. During the base game, coins may spill from the treasure chest located in the top screen and are collected in the wilds bonus area located below the reels. If five coins are collected under the reels, the wilds bonus is triggered, and any additional coins collected turn into wilds on the reels. The Chest bonus is triggered when a treasure chest lands anywhere on reel three, increasing any existing wilds on the reels by 1X. Offered on the CrystalCurve, gaming machine, this 3x5 reel Asian-themed game features a 75-credit cost-to-cover and 50 paylines.